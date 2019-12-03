Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ramal Edwards and Kieran Perry will be sentenced on 17 December

Two men have been convicted of killing a Liverpool fan in a fight hours after the club's Champions League triumph.

Father-of-two George Bala Lloyd-Evans, 33, also known as Bala Evans O'Rourke, was stabbed in the chest in Back Colquitt Street in the city on 2 June.

Ramal Edwards, 19, was found guilty of murder while Kieran Perry, 25, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court.

The pair, both of Toxteth, will be sentenced on 17 December.