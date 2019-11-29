Liverpool

Woman burned in Everton 'gas blast' dies

  • 29 November 2019
The scene on Thomaston Street, Everton Image copyright LBC/@tomdunn26
Image caption The explosion happened at a home in Thomaston Street, Everton

A woman who sustained severe burns in a suspected gas blast at a house in Liverpool has died.

The explosion happened at a home in Thomaston Street, Everton, at about 9:15 GMT on 21 November.

Police said the family of the 62-year-old woman, who has not been named, have been informed.

Detectives and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances that caused the explosion.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites