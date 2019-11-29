Image copyright LBC/@tomdunn26 Image caption The explosion happened at a home in Thomaston Street, Everton

A woman who sustained severe burns in a suspected gas blast at a house in Liverpool has died.

The explosion happened at a home in Thomaston Street, Everton, at about 9:15 GMT on 21 November.

Police said the family of the 62-year-old woman, who has not been named, have been informed.

Detectives and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances that caused the explosion.