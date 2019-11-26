Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police cordoned off the area near a petrol station

A man has been shot by a gunman on a motorbike in a "breathtakingly reckless" attack, police said.

A passenger on a motorbike opened fire just after 16:00 GMT near a petrol station at the junction of Balls Road East and Borough Road in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

The victim suffered non-life threatening shoulder and leg injuries.

It is the fifth shooting in five days on Merseyside, which includes a woman who was shot in front of her daughter.

In the latest attack, Merseyside Police said two motorbikes were later seen travelling towards Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park stadium.

Shell casings were found at a nearby Shell garage.

Ch Insp Kevin Chatterton said: "For shots to be fired on a main road during the afternoon is breathtakingly reckless and we're determined to find those responsible and remove them and their weapon from the streets."