Image copyright Google Image caption Lydiate Primary School has been closed since Friday

Three hundred pupils are to attend classes at a high school after their primary school was shut after concrete was apparently seen falling 30ft.

Lydiate Primary School was forced to close its doors on Friday after inspections revealed concerns with "multiple" structures in the building.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said concrete had been seen falling.

Sefton Council said pupils at the Merseyside school would be temporarily placed at Maghull High School.

A meeting was held between parents and governors of the school in which some teachers were seen "in tears", the LDRS said.

'Could cause a fatality'

One parent who attended the meeting said pictures of the building shown "looked like a derelict school."

"Governors who attended the school, along with council staff, witnessed the concrete falling 30ft, and confirmed verbally that it could cause 'a fatality'," he said.

"They had slabs of concrete out for parents to see at the meeting. Some of them looked like they weighed about 5kg - and these had fallen some 30ft from a structure in the playground that supports classrooms above," he added.

A spokesman for Sefton Council said accommodation at Maghull High School had been secured as an interim measure.

He said: "Lydiate Primary School will remain closed while we work on a joint solution to the issues raised."