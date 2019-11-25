Two men are being treated in hospital after being shot in a pub on Merseyside.

The man, aged 31 and 35, were shot in the Market Tavern, Newtown Gardens in Kirkby at around 18:45 GMT and initially treated at the scene.

Merseyside Police have not revealed the extent of the men's injuries.

It is the 4th shooting on Merseyside in the past four days and comes a day after a woman was shot in front of her four-year-old daughter in Dovecot.

The police force is carrying out house-to-house and forensic inquiries in the local area and has asked for anyone with information to contact them.

Ch Insp Kevin Chatterton said: "The investigation is currently in its early stages and we are working to establish what has happened."