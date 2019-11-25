Image copyright Google Image caption Police closed Aldwark Road and Grovehurst Avenue following the attack

A woman has been shot at in front of a four-year-old girl in a parked car on Merseyside.

Merseyside Police said shots were fired at the VW car on Aldwark Road in Dovecot, Liverpool at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the girl was not hurt.

A police spokesman asked anyone with information about the shooting to get in touch.