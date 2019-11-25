Image copyright Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Image caption Gethyn Jones has owned the instrument for 34 years

A member of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic orchestra whose cello was stolen says he feels as if he has lost his "soul mate".

Gethyn Jones has owned the instrument for 34 years, after buying it in 1985 just after he had joined the orchestra.

It was taken from his car in the Caledonia Street car park at about 18:30 GMT on Friday.

Mr Jones has appealed for the safe return of the "beautiful instrument" which was in a dark navy Gewa case.

The case has the number 72 written inside with a Colin Irving signature.

Mr Jones said the cello "means everything to me".

Image copyright Gethyn Jones Image caption Mr Jones has appealed for the safe return of the "beautiful instrument"

"It's a beautiful, beautiful instrument to play and I know all its foibles and little idiosyncrasies that you can toy with to get extra nuances," he added.

"Whoever's out there that has it, please, please just return it.

"There's nothing to be made out of it because it's not like stealing somebody's television that you can sell in the pub, you can't get rid of a cello in that way.

"Drop it off at the Philharmonic Hall, leave it in the street outside and make an anonymous phone call, just return it, there'll be no harm to anybody and I will get my soul mate, my instrument back."