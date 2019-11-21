Woman injured in 'gas explosion' in Everton
- 21 November 2019
A woman has suffered severe burns in a suspected gas explosion at a house in Liverpool.
The explosion happened in Thomaston Street, Everton, at about 9:15 GMT.
An adjoining property has been evacuated as a precaution, Merseyside Police said. The building has been declared unsafe and gas company Cadent has turned off the supply in the area.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service had three engines at the scene, which have now all left.
This is the scene in #Everton where a gas explosion happened last night....one woman is in hospital with severe burns and Thomaston Street remains closed @lbc pic.twitter.com/pNdnz5XWwN— Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) November 21, 2019
End of Twitter post