Image copyright Google Image caption About 427 plants were found in a warehouse in Birkenhead, Wirral

A "massive" cannabis farm with a street value of more than £1.7m has been discovered at a warehouse on Merseyside.

The farm was found in Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, and included some 427 plants, police said.

A man from Liscard has been charged with cannabis production and is due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the "massive find" had removed "significant harm from the streets of Wirral".

He added: "Such a set-up creates such a risk of fire and flood to neighbouring businesses, and organised crime is funded by such reckless enterprises."