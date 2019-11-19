Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked "by three males" on Coronation Drive in Prescot

A teenage boy has been stabbed in the hands and legs in a street attack on Merseyside, police have said.

The 16-year-old was set upon "by three males" on Coronation Drive, Prescot at about 22:00 GMT on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman said the boy was taken to hospital, but his injuries were "not life-threatening".

Det Ch Insp Craig Sumner said it was "simply not acceptable" for a teenage boy "to be left injured in this way".

He added that knife crime "will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police".

The force has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.