A "period of struggle and restraint" was a factor in the death of an arrested man, an inquest has been told.

Mzee Mohammed Dailey was detained after "behaving erratically" at the Liverpool One shopping complex in July 2016.

Opening the 18-year-old's inquest, coroner Andre Rebello said Mr Mohammed Dailey had mental health problems, but his life was "just like ours".

He added that two pathologists gave the cause of his death as cardiorespiratory arrest with secondary factors.

After asking for a minute's silence in memory of Mr Mohammed Dailey, the Liverpool coroner told the Gerard Majella Courthouse the 18-year-old was autistic and had Asperger's syndrome, but his life was "just like ours... we share the same humanity".

'Soul-destroying'

The jury was told that on the day he died, Mr Mohammed Dailey told his father Clement Dailey someone was trying to kill him, saying: "Trust me, Dad, the police are after me, and the white boys."

Mr Dailey rang the 18-year-old's mother Karla Mohammed and said he could "see fear in my boy's eyes," adding: "Something's not right."

Karla Mohammed then called mental health professionals to report her concerns that her son had not been taking his medication.

The inquest was then shown CCTV footage, described by the coroner as "heartbreaking and soul-destroying", which showed Mr Mohammed Dailey on the day he died in a Toxteth newsagents appearing agitated and sweating.

Later footage from the shopping centre showed him carrying a large knife, walking barefoot and frequently falling over and crawling.

On two occasions, he could be seen trying to take people's mobile phones and he was captured climbing over the counter of a takeaway before being restrained by the centre's security staff.

Mr Rebello said one Home Office pathologist had given the cause of death as cardiorespiratory arrest with "severe physical exertion" as a secondary factor, while another said a "period of struggle and restraint" contributed to his death.

The inquest continues.