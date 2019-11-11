Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Edward Crompton and Stanley McBrien were sentenced to 15 and 12 years

Two men have been jailed for an "horrific" attack in which a man was stabbed and his flat was set on fire, causing him serious burns.

The man suffered "life-changing" injuries at the flat in Waterloo, Liverpool in November 2018.

At the city's crown court, Edward Crompton was found guilty of attempted murder and jailed for 15 years.

Stanley McBrien, who previously admitted attempted murder, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Gary Stratton said the attack by 25-year-old Crompton, of Litherland, and 24-year-old McBrien, of Crosby, was "totally unjustified and could have had fatal consequences".

Merseyside Police said the man's neighbours had extinguished the flames and called paramedics to the flat in Willoughby Road on 9 November.

The 25-year-old had suffered extensive burns and stab wounds to his head and body.

Crompton's partner Kayleigh Brett, 27, of Oakdale Road, Waterloo, who sheltered him in the aftermath, was sentenced to 22 months, suspended for two years after pleading guilty to assisting an offender.