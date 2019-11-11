Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a home in Greasby, Wirral, on Saturday night

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed and a seven-year-old child assaulted.

Police were called to a home on Greasby Road in Greasby, Wirral, at about 23:45 GMT on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, and the child were both taken to hospital with injuries described by police as "non life-threatening".

Stephen Farrell, 32, of Upton Road in Moreton, was also charged with assault and will appear in court later.