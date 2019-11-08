Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ian Byrne said he was "deeply sorry" for the offensive comments

A Labour general election candidate is facing calls to stand down over "disgusting and sexist" comments about a government minister and a lingerie entrepreneur.

Ian Byrne has been chosen to stand in the Liverpool West Derby seat on 12 December.

He apologised for "unacceptable" social media posts about Tory minister Esther McVey and Baroness Michelle Mone.

Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss said he should quit immediately.

She tweeted the comments were "disgusting and sexist" and had no place in public discourse.

One post, shared in 2015 on Facebook, used offensive language about Baroness Mone, the founder of the Ultimo underwear brand, accusing her of betraying her working class roots.

Mr Byrne said in a statement he was "deeply sorry for the inappropriate and offensive language from the shop floor I used several years ago on social media and would not use today".

'Unacceptable and misogynist'

"I also shared a meme about a Conservative peer who voted to take away tax credits from the poorest and most vulnerable people," the Everton councillor said.

"The person who originally posted the meme had used an unacceptable and misogynist language to describe her.

"This was not my language and I sincerely apologise."

He said he was a "very different person now".

The Mail on Sunday reported in September that Mr Byrne had made a series of other offensive remarks on social media in 2012 and 2013 including one aimed at Boris Johnson's mother.

Mr Byrne was a founder member of the grassroots football fans group Fans Supporting Foodbanks and has worked for former Walton MP Dan Carden.

He became an Everton councillor last year.