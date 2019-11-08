Image caption Seventy-five thousand people had signed the petition before it was closed on Wednesday

The family of a man who was stabbed to death say they feel "insulted" after their petition calling for tougher knife crime sentences was scrapped.

Doorman Daniel Fox, 29, from St Helens, was killed in September 2016.

His family's online petition calling for illegal knife possession penalties to be brought into line with those for guns was backed by 75,000 people.

E-petitions were automatically scrapped when Parliament was dissolved ahead of next month's general election.

Mr Fox's auntie Dawn Jones said the family felt "devastated and insulted" and that their "grief was being disregarded".

She said she understood it was "protocol" for online petitions to end when Parliament dissolves, but because knife crime is a "national epidemic... and very important" the petition should be made an exception.

Rather than having to "start again from zero", Ms Jones suggested the petition be allowed to resume after the general election with the existing number of signatories.

Image caption Daniel Fox's auntie Dawn Jones said knife crime was a "national epidemic"

"[His mum] is heartbroken that the petition is gone," Ms Jones added. "She hopes that if the petition changes the law and brings it in line with firearms, other parents won't go through what she is going through."

Petitions which get more than 100,000 signatures are considered for debate in Parliament.

A House of Commons spokesperson said all petitions on the site were closed on Wednesday and all select committees, including the Petitions Committee, ceased to exist.

"Once a new Parliament is assembled, any business has to be started again from the beginning, by which point the political situation or context of an issue may have been changed.

"All petitions open will no longer be able to be signed and won't be reopened after the election."

Leighton Holt, from Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, admitted stabbing Mr Fox in self-defence outside a pub in St Helens.

He was found not guilty in 2017 of his murder after two juries failed to reach a verdict.