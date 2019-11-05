Image copyright Google Image caption The child was injured after a trolley fell from the bonfire in Hale Drive in Speke, Liverpool

A young child has suffered serious burns after a shopping trolley fell off a bonfire in Liverpool.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the child was injured when the trolley fell on top off them just after 20:00 GMT.

The child, whose age has not been disclosed, was hurt during the bonfire night celebrations at a house on Hale Drive, in Speke.

The child's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.