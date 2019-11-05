Young child suffers serious burns in bonfire night accident
- 5 November 2019
A young child has suffered serious burns after a shopping trolley fell off a bonfire in Liverpool.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the child was injured when the trolley fell on top off them just after 20:00 GMT.
The child, whose age has not been disclosed, was hurt during the bonfire night celebrations at a house on Hale Drive, in Speke.
The child's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.