A man jailed in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Rhys was mistakenly shot by a gang member in Croxteth, Liverpool on his way home from football practice in 2007.

Merseyside Police said James Yates, 31, breached his licence conditions.

Yates was jailed for supplying the gun 16-year-old Sean Mercer used to shoot Rhys and possession of a firearm.

Mercer, from Croxteth, was jailed for life in 2008 after being convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of murdering Rhys.

Yates was also found guilty at the age of 20 of assisting an offender after helping Mercer evade the police for months.

The Liverpool Echo first reported that Yates, who was released in Febraury 2018, was living in Merseyside when he was recalled to prison.

This is the second time he has been returned to jail for breaching the terms of his licence.

His original jail term of seven years was increased to 12 years in October 2009 after a review

In 2013, the Rhys Jones Community Centre opened in his memory in Croxteth which his parents said was to be a "celebration of Rhys's life".

