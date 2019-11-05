Liverpool

Liverpool police raids: Drugs, fireworks and £40k in cash seized

  • 5 November 2019
Police raids Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Five men and two women were arrested during the raids in Liverpool

A cannabis farm, industrial fireworks and more than £40,000 in cash were seized during a night of police raids in Liverpool.

Officers carried out the raids to target organised crime after a spate of recent shootings on Merseyside.

Five men and two women were arrested and a haul of drugs seized, including between 7 and 8 kilos of amphetamine.

Sgt Matt Hereford said the arrests would "put a serious dent into organised crime" in the area.

The crackdown followed 10 shootings on Merseyside last month, including an incident in which a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car when she was out trick-or-treating for Halloween, after the driver was fired at.

Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Several kilos of amphetamine were seized

The arrested people were held on suspicion of a variety of offences including possession of drugs, cannabis cultivation, money laundering and drug dealing.

A cannabis farm was found on Newdown Walk, Croxteth, while industrial fireworks were seized from the back of a van on East Prescot Road during a roadside check. The driver was reported to Trading Standards.

Officers seized more than £2,500 in cash, scales, mobile phones and a diary which listed contacts around the country at a property on Petherick Road.

Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Thousands of pounds in cash was also found by officers

A van in the area was also found to contain between 7 and 8 kilos of amphetamine and £40,000 in cash

Sgt Hereford said: "The illicit production and supply of drugs supports and enables gun crime which can have devastating consequences.

"Merseyside Police will not tolerate gang activity in our communities."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites