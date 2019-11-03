Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a number of people helped the cyclist after the assault on Victoria Road West

A cyclist is in a critical condition after he was attacked by a group of people including one armed with a hammer, police have said.

The 22-year-old was riding in Victoria Road West in Crosby, Merseyside when the group got out of a car and attacked him at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.

People came to the cyclist's aid before he was taken to hospital.

One of the attackers was described as in his 40s or 50s, of stocky build and with grey hair.

The others were described as being teenagers.

Det Ch Insp Siobhan Gainer said: "I would ask anyone who saw the cyclist or the grey car, which was possibly a Volkswagen Golf, in the Crosby area, last night to contact us.

"A number of people in the area came to the cyclist's assistance following the assault but I would also like to speak to anyone who was driving past who may have seen or captured something significant on their dashcam footage."