Liverpool

Man released after trick-or-treater, 12, hit by shot car

  • 3 November 2019
Croxteth
Image caption A car, which had been shot at, hit a girl in Liverpool

A man arrested after a car, which had been shot at, hit a girl who was trick-or-treating has been released under investigation.

Shots were fired at a car on Sceptre Road, Liverpool, on Thursday. It then struck a 12-year-old girl, who was out for Halloween.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

Shortly after the crash, a man thought to have been driving the car arrived at hospital with a facial injury, Merseyside Police said.

His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites