Arrest after trick-or-treater, 12, hit by shot car in Croxteth
A man has been arrested after a car which had been shot at hit a girl who was out trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Shots were fired at a VW Golf while it was driven in Sceptre Road, Croxteth, Liverpool, on Thursday night and it then hit a 12-year-old girl.
She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a controlled drug. He is currently in custody.
Shortly after the crash, a man thought to have been driving the car arrived at hospital with a facial injury, Merseyside Police said.
His injury is not believed to be life threatening.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.