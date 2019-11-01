Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

A juror has been discharged at the retrial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield.

The former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent, now 75 and living in Ferndown, Dorset is on trial over his actions during the football stadium tragedy in 1989.

Mr Duckenfield denies the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool fans who died in the disaster.

The case at Preston Crown Court has been adjourned until Tuesday morning.

Under the law at the time of the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Anthony Bland.

That is because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.