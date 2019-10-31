Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was hit by a VW Golf on Sceptre Road, Croxteth

A 12-year-old girl has been hit by a car which had been shot at on Merseyside.

The child, who is said to have serious but not life threatening injuries, was hit by a black VW Golf on Sceptre Road, Croxteth, at 19:50 GMT.

Shortly afterwards, a man thought to have been in the car arrived at a hospital with a facial injury, police said.

The man's injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Ch Insp Mark Everard said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Sceptre Road this evening, who saw anyone or anything suspicious or captured anything on dash-cam footage, to contact us as they may be able to assist with the investigation."