'Fortunate' driver escapes injury in Seaforth shooting
- 29 October 2019
A driver was "incredibly fortunate" to escape injury when masked gunmen on a bicycle opened fire on his car on Merseyside, police have said.
Two men in dark clothing shot at the vehicle on Claremont Road in Seaforth at about 21:00 GMT on Monday.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Martin Earl said the car was damaged in the "extremely reckless" attack but the male driver was unharmed.
He added that the use of firearms on Merseyside "will not be tolerated".