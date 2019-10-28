University of Liverpool to close London campus

Image copyright Google Image caption All of the London-based courses will be discontinued from September 2020

The University of Liverpool has announced it will be closing its London campus at the end of the academic year.

Executive Pro-vice-chancellor Gavin Brown said strategic priorities had "evolved" since the campus opened in the city's financial district in 2013.

Mr Brown said there would instead be "a major programme of investment" in the Liverpool site.

The university is also launching "a new generation of online programmes".

"We are now seeking to focus our energy on driving access to education through a dual local and global vision," Mr Brown said.

He said the online programmes would be "accessible to students all over the world".

"This reflects our civic mission to achieve positive economic and social change and means that, regrettably, our strategic focus for the immediate future has moved away from maintaining a presence in the capital," Mr Brown added.

The University of Liverpool was the first non-London based Russell Group university to open a campus in London.