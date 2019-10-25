Liverpool win legal battle over New Balance deal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New Balance supplies Liverpool's kit

Liverpool FC have won a legal battle over a multimillion-pound sponsorship deal with the US company New Balance.

The European champions were taken to court over their alleged refusal to honour a reported £40m-a-year deal, which expires in May 2020.

Under the terms, the footwear firm is entitled to renew its sponsorship if it matches any competitor's offer.

But Liverpool argued that New Balance could not match Nike's five-year deal of £30m a year in terms of marketing.

Giving his ruling in London, Mr Justice Teare ruled in Liverpool's favour, finding that "the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer".

The judge said Nike's offer to use "global superstar athletes", such as tennis player Serena Williams and basketball star Lebron James, to promote Liverpool products could not be matched by New Balance.