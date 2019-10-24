Image copyright Google Image caption Liverpool Aquatics Centre is the only Olympic-sized pool in the city

Repairs to an Olympic-sized swimming pool in Liverpool costing £475,000 have been delayed until February 2020.

Serious structural issues were found in the 50m Wavertree pool when it was drained after a light bulb blew and showered shards of glass into the water.

"Unprecedented difficulties" occurred after the pool closed in April, said Liverpool City Council.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Kris Brown said it was a "big blow" for swimmers.

The facility was due to open in November, but was delayed after floor and wall tiles lifted off the concrete.

Further problems were found with some of the pool's concrete.

Cllr Brown said: "The council have done right from a safety aspect, but we need to look at why the issues weren't tackled earlier.

"Giving the level of damage, the contractors should come under scrutiny too."

Image copyright LIVERPOOL CITY COUNCIL Image caption The council said there had been a "number of unprecedented difficulties" which delayed the reopening

The council said they "understood the frustration of swimmers".

Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon said: "We don't want a situation where we have to take the pool out of service again."

"Despite the fact we have real financial challenges, we have found almost half a million pounds to carry out this work."

The 20m pool is open but elite teams have had to train elsewhere.