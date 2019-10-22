Image caption GMB members voted in favour of a new pay deal

A long-running dispute involving hundreds of workers at retailer Matalan has ended after staff accepted a new 4.7% pay deal.

More than 500 members of the GMB union at Matalan's Northern Distribution Centre in Knowsley, Merseyside have staged industrial action since August.

Some strikers put up tents outside the warehouse.

The strikes were suspended on Friday after a new pay offer, which was accepted by 87% of staff in a ballot.

GMB senior organiser Neil Holden said: "This has been an incredibly stressful time for our members. They've been on strike for weeks, worrying about how they will feed their families and pay their rent.

"They sacrificed their wages - which were only just above the minimum wage - to do what's right for them and their colleagues."

A Matalan spokeswoman said the company was delighted that its employees had "voted conclusively to accept the largest core pay offer our company has ever offered".

Workers voted to walk out in August after rejecting a pay offer relating to about 25% of employees who work weekend shifts.