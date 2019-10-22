Image copyright Police Handout Image caption Lee Atkins died in Aintree Hospital after emergency surgery after the bolt had penetrated his abdomen and caused extensive internal bleeding

A man died after being shot in the stomach with a crossbow following a row over a van crash, a court has heard.

Lee Atkins, 38, cried out "he's shot me" after David Ball opened fire during a fight in Monfa Road in Bootle, Merseyside on 6 May.

The pair clashed after Mr Atkins accused Mr Ball of nearly killing him by crashing the van he was driving, heard Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Ball, 50, of Brookhill Close, Bootle denies murder. The trial continues.

The pair had to be separated by their friend, Kevin Riley, after they fought in the street outside Mr Riley's Bootle home, the court was told.

'Whooshing sound'

Mr Ball allegedly responded by arming himself with a crossbow he kept in Mr Riley's loft.

Mr Riley shouted: "You'd better not shoot him" but then heard a "whooshing' sound", the court heard.

Prosecuting Richard Pratt said: "He took it outside and, as Riley watched in horror, he fired a shot into the abdomen of Lee Atkins."

Image caption Police had sealed off the scene after Mr Atkins was allegedly shot in Monfa Road in May

"This was a gratuitous attack by the defendant on a completely defenceless man," he added.

Mr Atkins had emergency surgery at Aintree Hospital but died later.

Mr Ball also denies robbery and affray following an earlier incident two weeks earlier during which he was allegedly armed with crossbow when confronted by the victim.