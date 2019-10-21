Image copyright Google Image caption Part of Lord Street has been closed while police gather evidence

A pedestrian has been killed by a bus in the centre of Southport, Merseyside.

The man died at the scene following the crash on Lord Street, at about 08:10 BST

Merseyside Police are trying to identify the man and inform his next of kin. They have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A section of Lord Street is closed in both directions from its junction with Eastbank Street to the fire station roundabout.

An Arriva spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred on Lord Street in Southport this morning.

"Arriva are assisting Merseyside Police fully with their ongoing investigation."