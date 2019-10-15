Child dies on railway tracks in Bootle
A child has died on a railway line in Merseyside.
British Transport Police officers were called to an incident on a stretch of tracks in Bootle, close to Bedford Road, at about 19:00 BST on Monday.
A spokeswoman confirmed a person was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not confirm the age or gender of the victim, or whether or not a train was involved.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A bunch of flowers has been placed beside the railway bridge with a note that reads: "Shine bright like a diamond".