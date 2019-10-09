Image caption The group have been told to leave the council-owned building

A judge has ordered a group of at least 29 squatters to leave a council-owned office block they are occupying.

The homeless group entered the empty upper floors of Hamilton House in Chester last Monday.

District Judge Ian Sanderson said Cheshire West and Chester Council was entitled to "immediate possession".

Occupier Wayne Lammond told the court they were "using the building to good effect" and were "fed up" with the council's homelessness service.

Image caption Wayne Lammond is one of the occupiers

"We're using it to put a roof over our heads and keep warm," he told the hearing at Chester Civil Justice Centre.

The group was told they would have 24 hours to leave once the court's order is served by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The judge said failing to leave would be a criminal offence.

'Not helping us'

Representing the council, Andrew Harrison told the judge "intense efforts" were being made to find accommodation for the occupiers.

The occupants have criticised the services offered by the council's homeless support centre, which opened earlier this year and is based on the ground floor of Hamilton House.

"The reason I did this is because I was fed up with the service based on the ground floor to help the homeless and they're not helping us", Mr Lammond said.

"They pick and choose who they help and they're not helping us", he added.

Image caption The occupiers in Hamilton House were told an order would be served giving them 24 hours to leave

The council said the occupants could stay in the support centre "whilst their needs are agreed and their options identified".

Richard Beacham from Cheshire West and Chester Council said there were 9,000 people on the council's social housing list but only 1,200 properties became available last year, meaning it was "not easy to see a quick fix to this growing problem"

"These are the very real challenges we face in providing housing for people that need it", he added.