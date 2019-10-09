Jobcentre Plus security guard stabbing: Teen charged
A teenager has been charged with stabbing a security guard at a job centre in Liverpool.
The victim, in his 40s, was stabbed in the back at the Jobcentre Plus in Childwall Valley Road, Belle Vale on Monday.
An 18-year-old from Liverpool has been charged with wounding with intent, assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He will appear at Liverpool Adult Remand Court later.
The victim has since been discharged from hospital.