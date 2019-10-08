Image copyright Google Image caption The 49-year-old man was attacked on Wapshare Road, Norris Green

A man who was assaulted with a golf club in an "unprovoked attack" died months after the attack.

The 49-year-old was attacked on Wapshare Road, Norris Green, at 15:40 BST on 18 June and needed surgery for leg and arm injuries.

He was pronounced dead after the emergency services were called to a house on Larkhill Lane on 24 September.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspects, aged 26, 27 and 46, from Walton and Old Swan, have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Baker said: "This was a shocking and unprovoked attack, during which the victim was struck a number of times with a golf club in broad daylight."

The offender was described as white, 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall, of slim build with blond hair and was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood up.