Liverpool warehouse fire 'started accidentally'

  • 8 October 2019
Large blaze at Kirkdale warehouse Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Water was pumped from a nearby canal to tackle the blaze

A large fire at a warehouse in Liverpool started accidentally, early investigations by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have shown.

The blaze at Gaskell Waste Removal in Kirkdale started just before 04:00 BST on Sunday and local residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed.

At its height about 50 firefighters tackled the flames at the site on Foster Street.

The fire is now out and crews left the scene this afternoon.

