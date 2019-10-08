Liverpool warehouse fire 'started accidentally'
- 8 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire at a warehouse in Liverpool started accidentally, early investigations by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service have shown.
The blaze at Gaskell Waste Removal in Kirkdale started just before 04:00 BST on Sunday and local residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed.
At its height about 50 firefighters tackled the flames at the site on Foster Street.
The fire is now out and crews left the scene this afternoon.