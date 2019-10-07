Image caption Crews are expected to remain at Gaskells Waste Services for the rest of the the day

Firefighters are still at the site of warehouse fire in Liverpool and some roads remain closed.

The blaze broke out at the site in Foster Street, Kirkdale just before 04:00 BST on Sunday.

At its height about 50 firefighters tackled the flames at Gaskells Waste Services, pumping water from a nearby canal.

Road closures remain in place on Bankhall Lane, Juniper Street, Studholme Street and Foster Street.

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews are continuing to dampen down the site

A spokesman for Mersesyide Fire and Rescue Service said crews would remain at the scene for the rest of the day and asked people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire, which involved household waste, is being investigated.