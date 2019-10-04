Image copyright Peter Powell/PA Wire Image caption Ex-Premier League footballer Dean Saunders outside Chester Magistrates' Court

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has won his appeal against a jail sentence for failing to take a breath test.

Saunders, 55, was jailed for 10 weeks by District Judge Nicholas Sanders when he appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on August 28.

He admitting failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath specimen.

Judge Steven Everett has quashed the immediate jail sentence and instead suspended the sentence for 18 months.

Saunders also played for Aston Villa, Derby County, and Nottingham Forest and won 75 caps for Wales.

Judge Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester Crown Court, also ordered Saunders to do 200 hours unpaid work in the community. His 30-month road ban remains.

Saunders failed to comply with a roadside breath when he was stopped in an Audi A8 by a police patrol in Chester city centre on May 10 after spending a day at the races.

Dean Saunders was filmed by an officer's body camera after his Audi was stopped

He spent just one day in custody and was given bail after his lawyers launched an appeal against his jail sentence.