Image copyright Instagram/jodiecomer Image caption The actress has previously posted pictures of the two friends together on her Instagram account

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has said she "couldn't be prouder" of her school friend and new world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Johnson-Thompson, 26, took heptathlon gold at the World Championships in Doha on Thursday.

Comer, also 26, wrote on Instagram: "World champion right there!!!!!!! We couldn't be prouder of you Johnson-Thompson."

The pair were classmates at Liverpool's St Julie's Catholic High School.

The actress, who has just scooped an Emmy for her role as Villanelle in the BBC 1 series, wrote: "Your hard work and dedication shows no limits."

Next to a crown emoji, she added: "Soak it all up. You're the best... it's actually official (always has been)!"

Earlier this year Johnson-Thompson congratulated her friend following her Bafta win.

She wrote on Twitter: "Unbelievably proud of Jodie Comer. So bloody talented and getting the recognition you deserve!!"

The athlete, from Woolton, won in Doha with a British record 6,981 points.

Steve Rotheram, the mayor of Liverpool's City Region, said her "heroic efforts" had made everyone in her home city "so proud".

One of the athlete's former teachers, Corin Willis, deputy head at St Julie's Catholic High School in Woolton, described her as an "icon, idol and great role model" to pupils and future athletes.

Image copyright Tracey Johnson Image caption Johnson-Thompson started athletics after giving up ballet lessons

"If anyone deserves it it's Katarina," he said.

He added: "We've always been really proud of her, not even for what she's done but for who she is so to finally see her get that gold medal is just the icing on the cake."

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp also congratulated Johnson-Thompson describing her win as "brilliant".

Johnson-Thompson said she had been inspired by his side's Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona last season.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jodie Comer and Katarina Johnson-Thompson were classmates at St Julie's School in Liverpool

Liverpool City Council "saluted" the athlete's victory by hanging a huge gold medal on the front of the town hall.

While Richard Kemp, leader of the Liverpool Liberal Democrats on the council, said Johnson-Thompson "embodies all the best attributes of Liverpool today".

He wants the authority to work with Sport England and set up a training programme to support young athletes in Liverpool.

Her former athletics club, Liverpool Harriers tweeted out its congratulations to "gold medallist, world champion and new British record holder".