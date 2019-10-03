Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Dame Louise Ellman has represented Liverpool Riverside since 1997

Jewish leaders have condemned a Labour group for tabling a motion calling for its MP to resign on Yom Kippur.

The motion by a branch member of Dame Louise Ellman's Liverpool Riverside constituency party said it had "no confidence" in her.

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said the planned meeting's timing "ought to be a source of deep shame" for Labour.

A Labour Party spokesperson said such motions had "no formal standing".

The motion is due to be discussed on Tuesday at a St Michael's branch meeting of the constituency Labour party.

Labour sources have said the motion is unlikely to be taken to a vote.

Dame Louise said the timing was "particularly insidious".

"I will continue to call out Jeremy Corbyn for his failure to deal with anti-semitism," she said.

Ms van der Zyl said: "That a Jewish MP should be threatened with a vote of no confidence tabled for Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar when she has no opportunity even to respond - ought to be a source of deep shame for the Labour Party."