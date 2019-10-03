Image copyright PA Image caption The blast left 81 people injured and destroyed or damaged 63 properties

A furniture shop owner accused of deliberately causing an explosion to cash in on his insurance policy said the blast came as a "complete and utter shock," a court has heard.

Pascal Blasio, 57, denies causing the blast at his shop in New Ferry, Wirral, which left 81 people injured.

The explosion destroyed or damaged 63 properties on 25 March 2017 and left one man with life-changing injuries.

Mr Blasio told jurors at Liverpool Crown Court: "I am a victim as well."

He said: "I could have been in the shop, my missus could have been in the shop.

"My wife was crying. The whole thing was a complete and utter shock to me."

'Completely demolished'

Mr Blasio, of Gillingham in Kent, is alleged to have uncapped a gas pipe and opened an emergency control valve to fill the premises with gas which later ignited.

He told the jury he took over the premises in Bebington Road on a three-year lease, seven months before the explosion.

He denied being on the verge of bankruptcy, adding the business "was ticking over nicely".

Mr Blasio, who used £30,000 in savings to open the business, said he felt sorry for those affected but added: "I am a victim as well and I am being hounded.

"My whole life has been completely demolished."

Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Pascal Blasio, pictured with his wife Sonia, denies causing the explosion

He told jurors he locked up the shop at 18:00 BST, put the alarm on and went home.

Mr Blasio said he and his wife got a taxi to the scene after learning of the explosion, which he described as "like a war zone".

He also disputed evidence from witnesses that the store was "sparsely" furnished and furniture disappeared in the three weeks prior to the blast.

When questioned on a £33,000 insurance claim, which was later valued at £12,700 by financial experts, he said a record book did not include all cash payments.

Mr Blasio's wife Sonia, who ran a florist business from the same site, said they were told the premises only ran on electricity.

She said the business was "doing okay" and but "they weren't making millions".

Mr Blasio, who was living in Wallasey at the time, denies causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and fraud.

The trial continues.