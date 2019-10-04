Image copyright Caesars Palace Image caption Sir Rod Stewart serenaded the couple immediately after they said their vows

A couple whose dream Las Vegas wedding was almost ruined when Thomas Cook went bust were shocked when Sir Rod Stewart serenaded them at the altar.

Andrew Aitchison and his fiancée Sharon Cook's marriage plans were in jeopardy until Delta Airlines and Caesars Palace came to their rescue.

The Liverpool couple had just said "I do" when Sir Rod rocked up with a mic.

"I wish you all the luck in the world," he told them, before launching into Have I Told You Lately That I Love You.

The couple had spent a year planning their wedding at Caesars Palace and feared they would not be able to get there following the travel company's collapse in September.

However, they called the hotel direct, who joined forces with the airline to fly them and friends and family out for the ceremony.

Image copyright Caesars Palace Image caption The newlyweds feared their dream wedding was in jeopardy when travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed

Sir Rod said: "I can't imagine how you must have felt with the disappointment of not being able to travel with Thomas Cook, it must have been dreadful, but you're here with your friends."

The new Mrs Aitchison said: "I'd literally said 'I do' and there's Rod Stewart.

"What a wonderful man, he made me feel special."

Her husband added: "I was trying to get in there to sing too, but Rod had such a tight hold of Sharon and she wouldn't leave him, so I didn't get a look in.

"What a legend Rod Stewart is.

"We're still shocked, it's been amazing, unbelievable, we've been treated like celebrities."