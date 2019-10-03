Image caption About 20 squatters have illegally moved into Hamilton House in Chester

A council wants to evict about 20 squatters who have refused to leave a tower block that they are occupying.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is expected to serve an official notice on those living at Hamilton House in Chester within the "next few days".

The "immediate concern is for the safety of people in the building," a spokesman for the local authority said.

A squatters' spokesman previously told the BBC they intend to resist any court attempts to remove them.

The group entered the unoccupied upper floors of Hamilton House, a council-run rough sleeping support centre in Chester, on Monday evening.

A letter from the council was delivered to the squatters on Thursday, outlining its concerns and subsequent plans to take legal action.

'We will listen'

"Our primary concern is for your welfare and to be clear, this building is not fit for people to live in," the letter read.

"There is no running water, no sanitation arrangements and the electrical points and lights have not been used for many years."

The council acknowledged the concerns raised by the group about the support and accommodation available for homeless people, adding "[we] will continue to listen".

But the spokesman added while "we recognise your right to occupy the building under the legislation you have identified, we need to make it clear to you that we feel this is not safe".

A welfare station will be set up at the front of the building with toilets and basic provisions including clean drinking water.

Security guards will also be positioned at the doors to prevent any new people from entering the building.