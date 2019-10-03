Image caption The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment to a leg injury

A teenager was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog at an animal rescue centre, police have said.

The 17-year-old was at Carla Lane Animals in Need in Melling, Knowsley, when she was attacked at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to her leg and later discharged.

The dog, described by Merseyside Police as an American bulldog, will be destroyed. They added no other action would be taken.

Carla Lane Animals in Need has been a rescue centre for more than 40 years and rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes dogs, cats and other animals.