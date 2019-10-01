Image caption About 20 squatters have illegally moved into Hamilton House in Chester

A group of about 20 squatters have broken into a council building and are refusing to leave.

Police said the group entered the unoccupied upper floors of Hamilton House, a council-run rough sleeping support centre in Chester earlier.

Cheshire West and Chester Council described the squatters as "among the most vulnerable in the community".

They have told the BBC they intend to resist any court attempt to remove them.

Cheshire Police said officers attended shortly after 09:30 BST.

The council said it was working alongside police, the fire service and volunteers to "resolve the situation."

Earlier this year part of the building opened as a support centre on the ground floor.

The council said the upper floors which had been broken into were currently empty

Councillor Richard Beacham, cabinet member for housing, said although the building had been renovated to "a good condition", the upper floors of the building were "not suitable" for people to stay in.