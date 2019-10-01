Liverpool suspected WW2 shell found at industrial estate
- 1 October 2019
A suspected World War Two artillery shell has been discovered at an industrial estate in Liverpool.
It was found at about 08:00 BST in Junction Road, Kirkdale, before being taken away by a bomb disposal team, Merseyside Police said.
A cordon was put in place and several roads were closed in the surrounding area.
Police said the bomb disposal team would dispose of it safely and the cordon was later lifted.