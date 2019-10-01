Image copyright Google Image caption The explosive was found at an industrial estate in Kirkdale

A suspected World War Two artillery shell has been discovered at an industrial estate in Liverpool.

It was found at about 08:00 BST in Junction Road, Kirkdale, before being taken away by a bomb disposal team, Merseyside Police said.

A cordon was put in place and several roads were closed in the surrounding area.

Police said the bomb disposal team would dispose of it safely and the cordon was later lifted.