Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Nearly 3,000 cannabis plants with a street value of £10 million were discovered

A cannabis farm described as one of the "largest ever" seen by police on Merseyside has been shut down.

Some 2,885 plants capable of producing cannabis with a street value of £10 million were found in a St Helens industrial unit on Sunday.

Two 24-year-old men were arrested and are being questioned on suspicion of production of the drug.

Growing equipment was also found after officers on a routine patrol noticed a smell of cannabis.

An electrical company also attended the site to make the area safe.

Merseyside Police urged anyone with further information to come forward.

Det Insp Tony O'Brien said drugs can cause "serious harm in our communities" and "nobody wants to live next door to a property containing a cannabis farm".

He added: "Our communities can help us stop these groups, who are only interested in making money, from turning houses and businesses into potential death traps."