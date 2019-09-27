Image copyright Family photograph/Facebook Image caption Elayne Stanley died after being attacked by two dogs

Two dogs that mauled a woman to death in her home were not a banned breed, police have confirmed.

Mum-of-three Elayne Stanley, 44, died after being attacked by two American Bulldogs at the house in Graham Road, Widnes, Cheshire, on Tuesday evening.

One dog was shot at the scene and, on Friday, police confirmed the second dog had also been destroyed.

Inquiries are ongoing into the woman's death but no arrests have been made, police have said.

Ms Stanley's family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Neighbours reported hearing screams from the terrace house before police arrived to find Ms Stanley seriously injured.

Image copyright Family photograph/Facebook Image caption Pictures posted online show two dogs believed to be those involved in the attack

Neighbour Marie Airey said she heard panicked shouting, she said, and the sound of someone kicking a door.

Others told the BBC that one neighbour had attempted, unsuccessfully, to stop the attack by throwing bricks at the dogs.