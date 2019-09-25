Liverpool

Woman killed in Widnes dog attack

  • 25 September 2019
Graham Road, Widnes Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was attacked at a house in Graham Road, Widnes

A woman has died after she was attacked by two dogs, police have said.

The 43-year-old was mauled at a house in Graham Road, Widnes, on Tuesday evening, Cheshire Police said.

When officers arrived at about 17:15 BST, they found the woman in a serious condition, the force said.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but later died. Her next of kin have been informed, police said.

