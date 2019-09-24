Image copyright Family handout Image caption Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison died hours after the attack

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in the neck after a row with motorbike riders.

Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison died in hospital hours after the attack in Market Street, Prescot, Merseyside, on 4 November 2017.

The 29-year-old had been on a night out with three cousins and a friend.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 22-year-old man, all from Huyton, are in custody and being questioned.

After the stabbing, the offenders fled on the motorbike in the direction of a Tesco store.

Mr Ellison's partner Rebecca Cunliffe said they had planned to get married and he was saving for an engagement ring at the time.