Adam Ellison death: Three held in Prescot motorbike murder probe
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in the neck after a row with motorbike riders.
Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison died in hospital hours after the attack in Market Street, Prescot, Merseyside, on 4 November 2017.
The 29-year-old had been on a night out with three cousins and a friend.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 22-year-old man, all from Huyton, are in custody and being questioned.
After the stabbing, the offenders fled on the motorbike in the direction of a Tesco store.
Mr Ellison's partner Rebecca Cunliffe said they had planned to get married and he was saving for an engagement ring at the time.