Image copyright NPAS Hawarden Image caption Officers were supported on the ground by the police helicopter

A man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after being arrested during a police operation on the M6.

The 39-year-old suspect was tracked down by officers while travelling as a passenger on the southbound motorway near Crewe at 11:30 BST on Monday.

The man was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Grange Road, Gateacre, Liverpool, on 24 August.

A police helicopter was also dispatched to help officers on the ground.